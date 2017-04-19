Davis tossed a clean ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his third save of the season in a 9-7 win over the Brewers.

He needed just nine pitches to close out the proceedings. Davis has been everything the Cubs could have hoped for so far, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB through his first 6.1 innings with the club.

