Cubs' Wade Davis: Notches third save Tuesday
Davis tossed a clean ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his third save of the season in a 9-7 win over the Brewers.
He needed just nine pitches to close out the proceedings. Davis has been everything the Cubs could have hoped for so far, posting a 0.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB through his first 6.1 innings with the club.
