Cubs' Wade Davis: Picks up 16th save Thursday
Davis picked up his 16th save of the season Thursday with a clean inning against the Nationals. He required just ten pitches to retire the side and he racked up two strikeouts.
It didn't initially look like Davis would be taking the mound Thursday with the Cubs trailing by two entering the ninth, but a late surge put him in line for another save. Davis answered with yet another dominant frame to put him at 42 strikeouts in 28.0 innings on the year. He continues to be one of the premier closing options in the game thanks to his dominant strikeout rate in addition to his microscopic ratios (1.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP).
