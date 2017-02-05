Perez has signed a minor league deal with the Cubs, FOX's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Perez was released on Dec. 8 by the Braves in advance of the Rule 5 Draft. He made 11 starts for Atlanta last year, compiling a 6.04 ERA. In 2015, he started 20 games and posted a 4.78 ERA. The Cubs rotation is pretty well set at this point, so Perez figures to offer organizational depth.