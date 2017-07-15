Play

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Blasts 12th homer of campaign Friday

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday against the Orioles.

Contreras launched his 12th blast of the year to put the Cubs on the board in the first inning of a winning effort. He's left the yard six times over his last 17 games, and he continues to provide fantasy owners solid power from the catcher position, as evidenced by his .462 slugging percentage.

