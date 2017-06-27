Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects two hits, home run from leadoff spot

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a leadoff home run in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Contreras shined in his first ever game as a leadoff hitter, putting the Cubs on the board right away against Gio Gonzalez. Contreras doesn't profile as a typical leadoff hitter, but neither does Anthony Rizzo, who recently got some run in the spot.

