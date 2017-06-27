Cubs' Willson Contreras: Heads to bench Tuesday

Contreras is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a homer in his first game as the Cubs' leadoff hitter Monday, but he'll head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day of rest. Miguel Montero will draw the start behind the dish in his place.

