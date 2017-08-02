Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits bench Wednesday
Contreras is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Contreras started the past five contests, so he'll hit the bench for a night off despite collecting tow hits and two RBI Tuesday night. Alex Avila will pick up his first start in Chicago to replace him behind the plate.
