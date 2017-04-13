Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hitting fifth Thursday
Contreras is batting fifth in the Cubs' lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.
The catcher gets a lineup bump facing Los Angeles left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu. Contreras also gains a bit of value in daily fantasy games with the likelihood of an extra plate appearance. He already should occupy any season-long fantasy lineups when he's active.
