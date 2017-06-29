Cubs' Willson Contreras: Homers Wednesday

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

Contreras supplied half of his team's offense when he took Washington starter Stephen Strasburg deep in the fourth inning. Contreras batted fourth in this one after a brief stint as the leadoff hitter on Monday. The young catcher was batting just .209 in early May, but he's now up .252 to go along with a .763 OPS.