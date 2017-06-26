Cubs' Willson Contreras: Leading off Monday
Contreras is starting at catcher and leading off Monday against the Nationals.
In his most recent attempt to get the Cubs going at the plate, manager Joe Maddon is sliding Anthony Rizzo to the two-hole while moving Contreras up to the top of the order. Contreras, who owns a .355 OBP against southpaws this season, will face left-handed hurler Gio Gonzalez in his first game as the Cubs' leadoff hitter.
