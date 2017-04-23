Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

After assuming catching duties for the Cubs' last three games, Contreras will be given a breather in the series finale, opening up a start for Miguel Montero. Contreras busted out of a 3-for-19 skid in a major way Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and three runs scored in the victory.

