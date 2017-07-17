Cubs' Willson Contreras: Posts first four-hit game Sunday

Contreras went 4-for-5 with a run during Sunday's win over Baltimore.

Contreras' got the short end of the stick Sunday, as Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo both hit home runs in front of him and combined to drive in four. Still, Contreras went 8-for-14 with three doubles, a home run, four RBI and three runs during the three-game series against Baltimore. He projects to see a hefty workload going forward and has the potential to be a high-end fantasy catcher in the second half.