Cubs' Willson Contreras: Rides pine Friday

Contreras is not in the Cubs' lineup Friday against the Pirates.

Victor Caratini takes his place batting seventh and manning the plate for Eddie Butler. Contreras has just about matched his 2016 production with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 268 plate appearances, but he's dipped with his .258/.326/.458 slash line.

