Cubs' Willson Contreras: Rides pine Friday
Contreras is not in the Cubs' lineup Friday against the Pirates.
Victor Caratini takes his place batting seventh and manning the plate for Eddie Butler. Contreras has just about matched his 2016 production with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 268 plate appearances, but he's dipped with his .258/.326/.458 slash line.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Bats leadoff Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Homers Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects two hits, home run from leadoff spot•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Leading off Monday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: On bench Sunday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...