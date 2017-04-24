Contreras is out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates.

Manager Joe Maddon will rest Contreras for the second consecutive day, as Miguel Montero draws another start behind the plate. It's still expected that Contreras will take on the bulk of the catching duties going forward, so fantasy owners shouldn't read too much into the second-year player receiving two games off in a row. Contreras has gotten off to a fine start to the new season, hitting .269 with two homers, four doubles and 10 RBI.