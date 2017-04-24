Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sits out Monday
Contreras is out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates.
Manager Joe Maddon will rest Contreras for the second consecutive day, as Miguel Montero draws another start behind the plate. It's still expected that Contreras will take on the bulk of the catching duties going forward, so fantasy owners shouldn't read too much into the second-year player receiving two games off in a row. Contreras has gotten off to a fine start to the new season, hitting .269 with two homers, four doubles and 10 RBI.
More News
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...