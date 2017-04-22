Cubs' Willson Contreras: Smashes grand slam
Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double, a grand slam and three runs in Saturday's win over the Reds.
With the Cubs trailing in the second inning, Contreras hit a grand slam to give the team a lead they'd never relinquish. Although he's off to a slow start in the power department, it's likely just a matter of time until he picks it up in that area, and aside from the top options at catcher, he's a solid fantasy option.
