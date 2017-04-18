Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat on bench Tuesday
Contreras is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Contreras hasn't gotten a hit in the past four games (two starts), so he'll get the night off. Miguel Montero will slot in behind the dish in his stead.
