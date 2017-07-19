Cubs' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Wednesday

Contreras is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

Contreras has been behind the dish for each of the Cubs' first five games out of the All-Star break, so manager Joe Maddon will give the young backstop a breather in the day game after a night game. Victor Caratini will catch for Cubs starter Mike Montgomery.

