Galindo is on the 7-day DL at Low-A South Bend with shoulder and leg injuries, John Manuel of Baseball America reports.

The 20-year-old corner infielder posted a .290/.350/.432 slash line with four home runs and a manageable 22.6 percent strikeout rate prior to the injury. He is a high-risk proposition, but his big raw power makes him an intriguing commodity in deeper dynasty leagues.