Cubs' Zac Rosscup: Gets invite to spring training
Rosscup was announced as a non-roster invitee to major league spring training with the Cubs on Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.
He was initially non-tendered by the Cubs early in the offseason, but Rosscup is back with the organization and will report to big league camp. Health was Rosscup's primary issue in 2016 as he encountered a shoulder issue in May that kept him out for the remainder of the season. The Cubs are short on proven left-handed options in the bullpen, which helps Rosscup's chances, but he's still a long shot overall to break camp as a member of the 25-man roster.
More News
-
Zac Rosscup: Non-tendered by Cubs•
-
Cubs' Zac Rosscup: Activated from DL•
-
Cubs' Zac Rosscup: Out three months following shoulder surgery•
-
Cubs' Zac Rosscup: Placed on 60-Day DL•
-
Cubs option RP Zac Rosscup, designate RP Brian Schlitter•
-
Cubs pitcher Zac Rosscup picks up save in rehab game Tuesday•