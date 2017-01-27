Rosscup was announced as a non-roster invitee to major league spring training with the Cubs on Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

He was initially non-tendered by the Cubs early in the offseason, but Rosscup is back with the organization and will report to big league camp. Health was Rosscup's primary issue in 2016 as he encountered a shoulder issue in May that kept him out for the remainder of the season. The Cubs are short on proven left-handed options in the bullpen, which helps Rosscup's chances, but he's still a long shot overall to break camp as a member of the 25-man roster.