Farquhar was released by Tampa Bay on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Farquhar was outrighted to Triple-A Durham after being designated for assignment by the club in late June, and will now head to the open market following Thursday's release. During 37 appearances with the Rays this season, Farquhar posted a 4.11 ERA with a WHIP of 1.43 over the course of 35 innings. The reliever had spent the past couple years between the big leagues and Durham, but primarily served out of Tampa Bay's bullpen this season. Although he wasn't typically used during high-leverage situations, the right-hander has pitched well enough the past few seasons to warrant another chance at the major-league level.