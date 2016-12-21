David Buchanan: Will play in Japan in 2017
Buchanan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Buchanan was 10-9 with a 3.98 ERA and a 95:40 K:BB in 167.1 innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season. He was released by the Phillies in November. Buchanan failed as a starter in the majors, but he has a good chance of finding success overseas.
