Buchanan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Buchanan was 10-9 with a 3.98 ERA and a 95:40 K:BB in 167.1 innings at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season. He was released by the Phillies in November. Buchanan failed as a starter in the majors, but he has a good chance of finding success overseas.