Norris was released by the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old flashed decent power (nine home runs) this season, but was unable to show any consistency as he slashed .201/.258/.380 with the Rays. Norris will likely latch on elsewhere, but his poor numbers over the past two seasons should temper any expectations.

