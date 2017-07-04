Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Activated from disabled list Tuesday

Pollock (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Pollock is finally back with the Diamondbacks after spending nearly two months on the disabled list with a groin injury. The 29-year-old looked sharp during his six game minor-league rehab assignment, so he shouldn't face any restrictions upon his activation. Pollock, who owned a .299/.337/.455 triple slash with 11 stolen bases in 37 games before landing on the disabled list, should immediately reclaim his role as the Diamondbacks' everyday center fielder. Ildemaro Vargas was optioned to Triple-A on Monday in order to clear room for him.