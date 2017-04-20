Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Collects two hits in Wednesday's loss

Pollock went 2-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Padres.

Pollock was one of the few hitters in Arizona's lineup (or the entire game for that matter) to show signs of life, as he went on to raise his batting average to .286 on the season. He also managed to steal his third base of the season, displaying what makes him a multi-faceted fantasy commodity. If he can keep this up when the batters behind him actually hit the ball, Pollock certainly carries value atop the Diamondbacks order.