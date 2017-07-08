Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Day off Saturday
Pollock is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Pollock will receive a standard day off after starting two straight games for the first time since coming off the DL (groin) on Tuesday. In his place, Rey Fuentes draws the start in center while batting eighth.
