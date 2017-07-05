Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Gets Wednesday night off

Pollock is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Pollock logged a double in his return from the disabled list Tuesday, but in an effort to ease him back into action, he'll return to the bench for a night off Wednesday. Gregor Blanco will man center field in his place.

