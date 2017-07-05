Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Gets Wednesday night off
Pollock is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Pollock logged a double in his return from the disabled list Tuesday, but in an effort to ease him back into action, he'll return to the bench for a night off Wednesday. Gregor Blanco will man center field in his place.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Records double in return from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Activated from disabled list Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Unlikely to return over weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Makes third rehab appearance Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Next rehab game set for Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes 0-for-2 while resuming rehab work•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...