Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes 0-for-2 while resuming rehab work
Pollock (groin, quad) returned to Triple-A Reno's lineup Sunday, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Pollock's rehab assignment at Reno was sidetracked for about a week after he experienced right quad tightness in a June 19 game, but he returned to action with no apparent issues Sunday. The 29-year-old only played four innings in center field, but that was likely the plan all along as he attempts to ease back into action. Pollock is expected to play a few more games in the minors before potentially rejoining the Diamondbacks over the upcoming weekend.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Next rehab game set for Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hopes to restart rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Performs agility work Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Day-to-day thanks to new quad issue•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Leaves rehab game with quad tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Records double in rehab game Saturday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...