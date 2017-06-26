Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes 0-for-2 while resuming rehab work

Pollock (groin, quad) returned to Triple-A Reno's lineup Sunday, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Pollock's rehab assignment at Reno was sidetracked for about a week after he experienced right quad tightness in a June 19 game, but he returned to action with no apparent issues Sunday. The 29-year-old only played four innings in center field, but that was likely the plan all along as he attempts to ease back into action. Pollock is expected to play a few more games in the minors before potentially rejoining the Diamondbacks over the upcoming weekend.

