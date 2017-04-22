Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes 3-for-6 with homer in Friday's win
Pollock supplied three hits -- including his second homer of the season -- and scored two runs in six at-bats during Friday's 13-5 win over the Dodgers.
After the Dodgers plated two runs in the top of the first inning, Pollock cut the score in half with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the frame, and followed up with a double in his subsequent at-bat in the third inning. Pollock was sitting on a .196 average over the first 12 games, but with multi-hit efforts four of his last five contests, he's now up to a .301 mark for the season.
