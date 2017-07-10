Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hits solo shot in loss to Reds
Pollock went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.
It was just the third homer of the season for Pollock, as he's been plagued by another injury-riddled campaign. He's been limited to just 43 games and 181 plate appearances this season, but has still moved the fantasy needle when healthy with 13 stolen bases, 27 runs and a .288/.331/.453 slash line. He could be in line for a huge second half, too.
