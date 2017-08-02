Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Keeps heater going with two hits
Pollock went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs.
It's Pollock's eighth multi-hit effort in his last 14 starts, which has helped boost his average from .282 to .303 over that span. A career-high .351 BABIP has surely factored into Pollock's impressive average, but his .201 ISO is also a career best, so he's not merely relying on bloop hits and infield singles to fuel his success. So long as health prevails, Pollock looks like he'll be a top-tier fantasy asset in the outfield for the final two months of the season.
