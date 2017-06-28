Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Makes third rehab appearance Tuesday

Pollock (groin) logged seven innings in center field during a rehab game at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. He went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

The Diamondbacks have yet to officially announce the next step for Pollock, but it's likely that he'll play nine innings in one more rehab game before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, possibly as soon as the weekend. Assuming Pollock's groin presents no issues for him upon rejoining the Diamondbacks' lineup, he should settle into an everyday role right away, resulting in Gregor Blanco and Rey Fuentes losing out on at-bats.