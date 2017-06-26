Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Next rehab game set for Tuesday

Pollock (groin, quad) will play his next rehab game Tuesday with Triple-A Reno, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

Pollock resumed his rehab assignment Sunday -- going 0-for-2 with a walk while playing four innings in the field -- after encountering quad soreness during his initial stint. Tuesday will be his next chance to get a clear read on his health as he seeks to rejoin the D-Backs sometime within the next week.