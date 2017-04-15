Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out of lineup Saturday
Pollock is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.
Pollock will head to the bench Saturday as Jeremy Hazelbaker takes over in center field and at the top of the order. The 29-year-old is expected to get scheduled days off this year, with most of them coming against right-handed pitchers as his counterpart in center field (Hazelbaker) bats lefty.
