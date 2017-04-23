Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out of the lineup Sunday
Pollock is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The star center fielder has been hitting at a torrid pace over the past week, collecting a ridiculous 14 hits over his last six games, but will receive a well-deserved day of rest Sunday against the Dodgers. Jeremy Hazelbaker will take over in center field. Expect Pollock to be back on the lineup card Monday against the Padres.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes 3-for-6 with homer in Friday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Collects two hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Records first four-hit night of season•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: May receive scheduled breathers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...