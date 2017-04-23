Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Out of the lineup Sunday

Pollock is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The star center fielder has been hitting at a torrid pace over the past week, collecting a ridiculous 14 hits over his last six games, but will receive a well-deserved day of rest Sunday against the Dodgers. Jeremy Hazelbaker will take over in center field. Expect Pollock to be back on the lineup card Monday against the Padres.