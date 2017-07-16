Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Reaches base four times Saturday
Pollock went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, a run and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Braves.
It was Pollock's first multi-hit performance in his six starts since coming off the disabled list July 4. Though Pollock hasn't made an immediately impact at the dish upon returning, the groin injury that sidelined him for more than a month and a half hasn't provided any complications in the run game. He's gone 3-for-3 in stolen-base attempts since his activation.
