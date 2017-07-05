Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Records double in return from DL

Pollock (groin, quad) went 1-for-4 with a ground-rule double in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

After a six-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno, Pollock was cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list and rejoin the Diamondbacks lineup Monday for the first time since May 14. Batting out of his usual leadoff spot, Pollock was unable to find any success off Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, but broke through in the eighth inning with a two-bagger off reliever Pedro Baez. With the All-Star break on the horizon, there's a good chance Pollock will be rested in at least one of the Diamondbacks' final five games of the first half, but that shouldn't dissuade fantasy owners from activating him.