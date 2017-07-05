Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Records double in return from DL
Pollock (groin, quad) went 1-for-4 with a ground-rule double in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.
After a six-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno, Pollock was cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list and rejoin the Diamondbacks lineup Monday for the first time since May 14. Batting out of his usual leadoff spot, Pollock was unable to find any success off Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, but broke through in the eighth inning with a two-bagger off reliever Pedro Baez. With the All-Star break on the horizon, there's a good chance Pollock will be rested in at least one of the Diamondbacks' final five games of the first half, but that shouldn't dissuade fantasy owners from activating him.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Activated from disabled list Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Unlikely to return over weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Makes third rehab appearance Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Next rehab game set for Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Goes 0-for-2 while resuming rehab work•
-
Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hopes to restart rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...