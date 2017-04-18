Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Records first four-hit night of season
Pollock went 4-for-5 with with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Dodgers.
He was also caught stealing for the second time this season. The four-hit performance raised Pollock's season line to .250/.276/.393. After playing in just 12 games in 2016 due to a serious injury, Pollock might be one of the best early-round values this year. He's off to a bit of a slow start, but his four-hit outing could jump start him. The 29-year-old is a 20-20 candidate once again if he can remain healthy.
