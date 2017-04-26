Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Swipes two bases in win Tuesday

Pollock went 2-for-4 with three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Padres.

The two steals bump Pollock's total up to six on the season, putting him in a tie for third place in the National League in that category. Pollock has accompanied the thefts with a .302 average and 16 runs in his 20 games, enabling him to justify his early-round selection in fantasy drafts.