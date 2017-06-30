Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Unlikely to return over weekend

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen said Thursday that he doesn't expect Pollock (groin, quad) to be activated from the 10-day disabled list during the team's weekend series with the Rockies, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

Pollock hasn't endured any setbacks with his groin or quad since restarting his rehab assignment Sunday and has logged four games in total at Triple-A Reno, going 2-for-11 at the dish. The 29-year-old has played seven innings in center field in his last two contests, but it appears the Diamondbacks want to see him play a full game before they feel comfortable green lighting his return. He's scheduled to suit up for Reno again Friday and will be reevaluated thereafter. Pollock still seems on track to rejoin the Diamondbacks for the start of their road trip that begins Tuesday in Los Angeles, so fantasy owners may want to prepare to insert him back into lineups right away next week.