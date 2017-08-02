Diamondbacks' Adam Rosales: Collects two RBI in team debut
Rosales started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs.
After he was acquired from the Athletics prior to the trade deadline Monday, Rosales was immediately inserted into the lineup upon joining his new team a day later. Rosales could end up picking up a handful of starts before the week comes to a close, but once Ketel Marte (personal) is activated from the bereavement list, the 34-year-old is expected to transition into a utility role off the bench.
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...