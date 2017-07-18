Young has submitted a 4.63 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 63:39 K:BB over 81.2 innings with Double-A Jackson this season.

As is typical for most young left-handers, Young has struggled a bit in the transition to the high minors this season, with his walk and strikeout rates both trending in the wrong direction from the marks he posted between Low-A Kane County and High-A Visalia in 2016. The 23-year-old at least showed some minor improvement during his two starts last week, covering 11 innings while giving up three runs and posting a 9:5 K:BB. If he can close out the Southern League season on a high note, Young could be in store for a promotion to Triple-A Reno in 2018.