Chafin pitched a perfect ninth inning in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Padres, striking out two batters and inducing a groundout.

Chafin has conceded just one run over five innings in his eight appearances to date, but there doesn't seem to be much impetus for manager Torey Lovullo to carve out a more vital role for the left-hander. With Fernando Rodney locked in as the team's closer and some combination of J.J. Hoover, Tom Wilhelmsen, Archie Bradley and Randall Delgado looking like the top setup options, Chafin will see most of his duties against same-handed hitting and in lower-leverage situations.