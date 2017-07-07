Chafin walked two batters and recorded one of two outs via strikeout during his appearance in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

After Robbie Ray exited after six innings of one-run ball, Chafin took the hill for the seventh and put two batters on via walks and wasn't able to finish out the frame. Fortunately, Archie Bradley came on to strike out Justin Turner to record the final out of the inning and spare Chafin of any damage to his ERA. Thursday's outing aside, Chafin has been solid on the whole this season, maintaining a 1.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB over 29 innings.