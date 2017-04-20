Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Struggling with control at Triple-A
Banda, 23, has turned in a 5.79 ERA and a 9:10 K:BB ratio over 14 innings with Triple-A Reno this season.
Given the hitter-friendly venues of the Pacific Coast League, Banda's poor ERA wouldn't normally be worth fretting over, but the fact that's it's accompanied by a sky-high walk rate makes it more of a concern. Banda had already turned in a below-average 3.3 BB/9 rate across 150 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season, so his early-season woes in that regard can't be entirely dismissed as the product of a small sample. The left-hander will likely need to make vast improvements with his control over an extended stretch of starts with Reno before he gets a trial in the big-league rotation, perhaps at some point in the second half of 2017.
