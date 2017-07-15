Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Handed loss Friday
Bradley served up two runs on four hits and struck out three batters in one inning to take the loss in Friday against the Braves.
Staked with a one-run lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Bradley couldn't collect his 13th hold of the season. He allowed three consecutive hits to lead off the frame, allowing the Braves to reclaim the lead. Though his ERA took a slight hit Friday, Bradley was at least able to pad his strikeout total, with his three Ks giving him 50 for the season, tops among all Arizona relievers.
