Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up win in relief
Bradley coughed up a run on two hits while covering two innings in relief Friday, but picked up the win in a 13-5 triumph over the Dodgers.
Bradley was a little more erratic Friday than he had been in any of his previous four appearances on the season, as he conceded a solo homer to Chris Taylor and also hit Justin Turner with a pitch, but he was otherwise dependable in the seventh and eighth innings, recording five of his six outs via groundout or strikeout. With the Diamondbacks offense erupting for nine runs upon Bradley's departure in the bottom of the eighth, the right-hander was credited with the win, much to the delight of fantasy owners who had been relying on him for ratio stabilization. The former starting pitching prospect has been outstanding on the whole in his transition to a multi-inning relief role this season, as he now owns a 0.79 ERA and 12:3 K:BB ratio over 11.1 innings.
