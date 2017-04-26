Bradley will remain in a bullpen role despite the injury to Shelby Miller (forearm), Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Zack Godley will effectively take Miller's spot in the rotation -- he will start Wednesday and push the other starters back. It seems the Diamondbacks don't want to mess with success as Bradley has thrived so far in the bullpen, allowing just one run while posting a 12:3 K:BB in 11.1 innings to open the campaign. Another injury could force a change of plans, but for now Bradley will continue on in a high-leverage, multi-inning role.