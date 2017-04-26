Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Remains in bullpen role
Bradley will remain in a bullpen role despite the injury to Shelby Miller (forearm), Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Zack Godley will effectively take Miller's spot in the rotation -- he will start Wednesday and push the other starters back. It seems the Diamondbacks don't want to mess with success as Bradley has thrived so far in the bullpen, allowing just one run while posting a 12:3 K:BB in 11.1 innings to open the campaign. Another injury could force a change of plans, but for now Bradley will continue on in a high-leverage, multi-inning role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Picks up win in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Tosses two shutout innings Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Will begin year as reliever•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Open to bullpen role•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Throwing cutters again•
-
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: In competition for rotation spot•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...