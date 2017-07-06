Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley: Tosses scoreless frame
Bradley tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Dodgers, working around a walk and a hit while striking out two batters.
Bradley has allowed just three earned runs in 21.2 innings dating back to the beginning of May and has amassed 26 strikeouts. The former top prospect's conversion to a relief role has gone about as well as the Diamondbacks could have hoped, so there likely won't be any discussion of stretching Bradley out as a starter until at least next spring.
