Shipley was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Shipley is back with the big club for a third time this season, though it appears he'll be joining the bullpen during his third stint with the Diamondbacks. He compiled a 4.58 ERA and 46:23 K:BB through 12 starts (70.2 innings) with Reno before being called up. He's stretched out as a starter, so the 25-year-old should offer length out of the bullpen for Arizona. Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.