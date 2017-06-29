Diamondbacks' Braden Shipley: Sent back to Reno
The Diamondbacks optioned Shipley to Triple-A Reno following Wednesday's game.
The right-hander was recalled Tuesday to serve as a bullpen arm. He's still struggling with command at Reno with a 46:23 K:BB in 12 starts to go along with a 4.58 ERA. Shipley, 25, likely has not progressed as smoothly as the Diamondbacks had desired since the days he was listed as a top prospect, so he'll continue tinkering with his approach in preparation for his next callup, which should come sometime before the end of the season.
